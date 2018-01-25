KOCHI: The condition of actor Sreenivasan, who was admitted to Aster Medcity on Monday night following a variation in blood sugar and creatine levels, is stable now. Though initial reports suggested he suffered a stroke, Sreenivasan’s son and actor Vineeth Sreenivasan took to Facebook to clear the air and mentioned his father was admitted to the hospital due to ‘low blood sugar levels’. He had also thanked all who expressed concern.

Hospital authorities said Sreenivasan was currently in MICU. “We spoke to him in the morning. He is recovering well. His condition is stable now,” said the authorities.The 61-year-old actor was hospitalised while on returning from a trip to Mookambika temple.