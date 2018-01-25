KOCHI: City-based NGO Voters Alliance is conducting a 'slogan writing' competition for students in colleges across Ernakulam district. The slogan should inspire people on building a dream India, which is developed, well-governed with honest and committed politicians, said Voters Alliance, in a release here.

Top three winners of the competition will get a free trip to Bhutan while 25 others will be given consolation prizes.

The slogan should be one line in Malayalam and a student can send more than one slogan. The slogans can be mailed to ngo.votersalliance@gmail.com. with the subject 'VA Slogan Competition'. The slogans should be listed in the order of preference. The last date for sending the slogan is January 31. For details, contact: 9895490644/9447985796

