KOCHI: A school reunion, but with a difference. For the alumni of Ambalamedu High School (AHS), now well into their adult life with kids of their own, it will be a trek down the memory lane on Sunday as they relive in the 'mind's eye', the untrammelled ways of adolescence. However, there is also a sad strain to the occasion as the AHS is now a school in name alone - it does not function any more.

AHS, which was set up in 1970, was run by the FACT management. Finally, in 2004, the school became a footnote in history after it was closed down. Nandakumar Nair from the Class of 1980 said the the reunion christened 'AHS School Vaapasi 2 - Athukkum Mele(More than that)' will be a grand affair. It is being held on the premises of the now defunct school with support from the FACT management.

The organisers have opened a Facebook page - 'AHS School Vaapasi', which features several promos shot at the school. "Sleeba Varghese, an alumnus, who is now an ad director picturised various funny videos in which the alumni students acted. At the end of each video the invite for Sunday's function is shown," Nandakumar said.

The alumni who had passed out from the AHS during the 1971-2004 period have been invited to Sunday's reunion which is completely sponsored by the alumni. Former teachers of the school will be felicitated at the function which will feature various programmes. There will also be a photo exhibition displaying old student activities at the school. The alumni students are also planning to recreate the assembly in the school auditorium and wind up the function by singing the National Anthem.