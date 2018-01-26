KOCHI: “We had to win it for our friends and family who were cheering us from the stands,” said Salbin K G, the captain and goalkeeper of Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, who overcame MPMM SN Trust College, Shoranur, on Tuesday, the opening day of TNIE GOAL 2018.Maharaja’s were facing a strong SN College team and the home side were failing to contain their attacking threat. But whenever the opponents got the better of his teammates in the 90 minutes of regulation time, Salbin was there to deny SN from putting the ball past him.

When Jibin Thomas scored from a penalty in injury time to win it for the local side in dramatic fashion, they had no one but Salbin to thank for setting up a pre-quarterfinal fixture against TNIE GOAL defending champions Nirmal College, Muvattupuzha, to be played on Saturday.“SN College were attacking with plenty of intent and the defenders were having a difficult day. But we had decided that we had to win it. It is not often that you get to play in front of your people in such a big stage,” said Salbin.

Maharaja’s College goalkeeper

and captain Salbin K G

Salbin, a third-year BCom student, is participating in the all-Kerala inter-collegiate football tournament for the very first time. “I have always wanted to play in TNIE GOAL and we want to make the most of this opportunity by going as far as we can this year,” he said.Salbin started out as a striker but switched to goalkeeping during Class X at Government VHSS, Alanallur, Palakkad. Not very tall for a ‘keeper, the 20-year-old makes up for it with excellent reflexes and mobility under the bar.

The importance of Salbin to the side is evident from the fact that Maharaja’s are yet to lose a competitive match this season when he has been guarding the goal. “I try to do my best for the team, be it making saves or helping out my defenders with instructions,” he said.

Maharaja’s will face Nirmala in the next round of TNIE GOAL - a team they lost 5-0 to in the Kerala leg of Reliance Foundation Youth Sports football tournament. But this time, standing between the sticks for Maharaja’s will be Salbin, who missed that match with an injury.And with their captain on the pitch, Maharaja’s are a different outfit altogether.