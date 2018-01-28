KOCHI: The men in khaki are mostly known for their rough and tough attitude and the common man has always held them in awe. However, recently, the policemen showcased their humane side when they built a two-bedroom house for a poor family of four.

The house was built for Kulangarakudiyil Rajan, a native of Rakkadu, in Muvattupuzha under the Janamaitri Policing Scheme. Right from laying of the foundation stone to making preparations for the housewarming, the policemen played pivotal roles. Unlike many other programmes where the contributors always remain behind the screen, the cops here worked on the forefront to ensure the family’s dream came true.

The Muvattupuzha police came out with a proposal to construct houses for families who have land but are unable to build one due to financial constraints. As per the programme, a committee headed by sub-inspector G P Manuraj has been constituted and a survey was conducted under the 10 Janamaitri beats within the station limits. During the survey, eight families were zeroed in on. One of them was Rajan, a 50-year-old daily wages labourer, who belongs to a forward community.

Due to his community status, Rajan couldn’t apply for any financial aids set up by the government agencies. His family, comprising wife, son and a daughter, had been living in a ramshackle shed made of plastic sheets. Though he applied for benefits under several schemes, his application always got rejected in the final stage.

Rural SP A V George laid the foundation stone of the house on August 31, last year. “Ernakulam Rural Police has a programme called Mercy Cops, under which it has already constructed and donated three houses to poor families in the rural area. The programme is funded by the contribution of Rs 100 made by the police officers every month. However, in Rakkad, the officers raised the fund, got involved in the construction works, especially carpentry, painting and other jobs,” said Janamaitri SI G P Manuraj.

The plan of the proposed house was prepared by Dileep, a senior civil police officer attached to Vazhakulam Police Station. The fund for the construction was raised by the cops themselves. They kept aside an amount of their salary and also received donations from the kind-hearted people who wanted to extend a helping hand for the novel initiative by the police. DGP Loknath Behra handed over the key of the new house to Rajan at a function which was held the other day. For Kulangarakudiyil Rajan and his family, it was a dream comes true.