KOCHI: Nearly 10 people, including three fire and safety officers attached to the Kochi BPCL and a CISF constable, were admitted to hospitals, and residents, including the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Port Trust, were evacuated on Saturday after a leakage of ammonia was reported in the ammonia plant of FACT at Willingdon Island here.

The leak developed around 1 pm while the ammonia was being shifted to a bullet tanker transporting the gas to FACT's Ambalamedu division. After the news of the leakage broke, panic gripped Fort Kochi harbour and nearby areas for several hours.

Fire and Rescue Services units of the Southern Naval Command and Port Trust, along with the hazardous material emergency response vehicle of the BPCL, were pressed into service following ammonia leak at Willingdon Island.While efforts to neutralise the ammonia with water were being carried out, the staff of various establishments, the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Port Trust, and residents were evacuated and the people in the nearby areas were asked to cover their faces with wet cloth.

Those admitted to the Medical Trust Hospital were Lijin, 31, Saneesh, 31, Aishwarya, 16 and BPCL Fire and Safety officers Biju, 37, Saidhu, 28 and Ratheesh, 37. CISF constable Gaikwad, 26, of Maharashtra, who was deployed on duty in the area, is undergoing treatment at the Port Trust Hospital. He suffered suffocation following the stench that emanated from the leakage.

Medical Trust authorities said BPCL employees Saidhu and Ratheesh suffered burns in their attempt to contain the leakage. However, the others suffered uneasiness due to the inhalation of ammonia. “The failure of the nozzle caused the leakage. However, the situation is under control and there is no need to panic. The condition of none, including that of students, is serious”, Assistant Commissioner of Police S T Sunilkumar, who visited the spot, said. Port Trust Fire Officer Taji Joseph said the leakage had been brought under control. “Though the faulty nozzle has not been replaced, the leakage has been contained using sand-filled sacks,” he said. Meanwhile, vehicular traffic to Willingdon Island was diverted near the Medical Trust Hospital following the leak. There is a diversion next to Thevara junction as well.