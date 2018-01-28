KOCHI: The ambitious Kerala Fibre Optic Network (K-FON) project announced by Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac in his last budget to provide internet facility to citizens free of cost or at cheaper rates has proceeded some distance, even though there’s nothing to show on the ground.The project is being implemented through a joint venture between Kerala State IT Infrastructure Ltd (KSITIL) and Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). M G Rajamanickam, managing director of KSITIL, said it will be a 50:50 JV between the two Kerala government companies. He said global consultancy firm PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PWC) has completed the technical studies, and it is in the ‘pre-tender’ stage.

Out of the total outlay of Rs 1,028 crore for the K-FON project, the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund (KIIFB) has allotted Rs 823 crore for the project. The remaining amount has to be contributed by KSEB. “We are hoping the tender process to get over by February 15,” said Rajamanickam. The laying of the fibre optic cables over KSEB’s high-tension power supply line will be over in 18 months, he said. Announcing the budget for the year 2017-18, Isaac said K-FON will provide free internet connections to 20 lakh poor families.

The KIIFB website, however, has toned down the target to 2 lakh households. While that in itself will be a big gainer, Rajamanickam said the project will provide faster internet connections to 36,000 government offices and 152 engineering colleges in the state. “Engineering colleges can, for instance, allow the students to watch a lecture of a professor in IIT without downloading it,” he said.

Rajamanickam said once K-FON comes on stream, there will also be big cost savings for the government on its spending on the internet service. The WAN will connect all the government offices and schools, which will also ensure data security. “Right now, the data is really unprotected. I mean, we don’t know if the data is secured or not. This WAN will provide data security, which is a big advantage,” he said. This is because, under this government, data can be accessed without the internet.