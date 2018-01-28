KOCHI: Even three weeks on since the skeletal remains of a woman were recovered from a barrel at Kumbalam, the victim’s identity remains a mystery as the investigators have not been able to attain any major breakthrough in the case. According to the investigating team, the deceased might be a non-Malayali or even a migrant labourer.In a major turning point in the investigation, the police had traced the batch number of the malleolar screw found on the left leg of the victim’s body. The 6.5-cm screw is commonly used to fix fractured bones of ankle and foot. It was found in the ankle joint of the deceased’s left foot.

According to the investigators, as many as six surgeries with malleolar screw technology were performed in the state during the past three years. The sleuths managed to track down these persons and recorded the statements of five persons who had undergone the surgery. However, one woman, hailing from Udayamperoor, could not be tracked down as she had left for Mumbai and had not maintained any connection with her relatives.

The police have ruled out reports which said the deceased was the woman from Udayamperoor. The police had earlier confirmed the skeletal remains are of a woman aged around 30.

“The woman from Udayamperoor was aged around 60 and hence, this is totally out of the question. The investigations are not headed in this direction,” said Ernakulam North CI Siby Tom, who is heading the investigation.

“We suspect the deceased might be a migrant worker or a person from outside the state. Hence, an investigation on this direction is under way,” he said. Siby Tom said he could not divulge more about the inquiry as it was progressing in the right direction.The skeleton believed to be more than a year old was recovered on January 8 by the police who broke open the barrel following complaints from the public of an overpowering stench emanating from it. Besides the skeleton, the police could recover only some hair strands and bits and pieces of clothes from the plastic drum filled with concrete mix.