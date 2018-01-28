KOCHI: The team representing INS Dronacharya won the overall trophy in the Boat Pulling Regatta organised by the Southern Naval Command in the Ernakulam Channel on Saturday. In the keenly contested event, the Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) School and Diving School secured the runners-up position.

The regatta races were held in three different categories for junior sailors, senior sailors and officers, over a course of 1.6 km in the Ernakulam Channel, from the Venduruthy-Vikrant Bridge to the North Jetty of the Navy. Six teams from all major Kochi-based units of the SNC participated in the regatta.

Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice Admiral A R Karve presented the awards to the winners and runners-up. He also presented the Godavari Trophy to INS Dronacharya for the overall winner in the Kochi Area Sports Championships.

The Boat Pulling Regatta is one of the most prestigious and traditional naval sporting activities conducted by the Navy. The regatta is considered a signature event of SNC.