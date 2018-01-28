KOCHI: The process of creating a single bank in the cooperative sector by merging 14 District Cooperative Banks (DCB) into the Kerala State Cooperative Bank (KSCB), announced in the last budget, is proceeding as per the plan.If everything goes well, the ‘Kerala Bank’ will be inaugurated by Onam this year, which is another six months away. “Everything is going as per the plan. We are waiting for the in-principle approval by the Reserve Bank of India, which is expected to come soon,” said P Venugopal, Special Secretary, Department of Co-operation.

At present, the Kerala cooperative banking segment is a three-tier structure - the apex KSCB at the top followed by the 14 DCBs and the hundreds of Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS) at the bottom. Following the merger, the cooperative banking sector will become a two-tier structure.“Once formed, it will be a fully professional bank,” said Venugopal. The roadmap for the ‘Kerala Bank’ was prepared by a committee headed by M S Sriram, a professor at the public policy department, Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bengaluru. A task force headed by former NABARD chief general manager V R Raveendranath is closely monitoring the process of merger. “We are confident the new single cooperative banking entity will be inaugurated by Onam this year,” Raveendranath said.

When asked about the technical issues that will be faced during the merger such as different banking software of the various DCBs, Raveendranath said, “These are trivial issues. Banking mergers are not new and these situations are faced by banks during mergers. We don’t see it as a big issue.”The 14 DCBs have a network of 804 branches with a deposit base of Rs 53,692.73 crore, as per the June 2017 statistics, the latest available figure. They have advanced loans to the tune of Rs 31,567.02 crore. This makes their total business amount to Rs 85,259 crore.

The biggest challenge which will be faced during the merger process will be the elimination of the board members of 14 DCBs. A large number of board members in the DCBs are political appointments. Once the new single bank comes into place, the board of directors of the 14 DCBs has to be disbanded. “This is where we need to appreciate this government’s willpower. The single cooperative bank is a revolutionary change this government is pursuing,” said Raveendranath. He said several other state governments are watching the Kerala experiment closely. “We are the pioneers. But, I’m sure other states will follow our footsteps,” he said.