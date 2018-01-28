KOCHI: Visual metaphors culled out from stories told by his grandmother and mother. Similarly,everyday events from daily life...these images find a place at the teracotta brick walls of Unnikrishnan C’s home in Palakkad. Apart from exploring the personal, they also expose the traditions and culture weaved around society. The unique art by this 26-year-old visual artist has found a place at an exhibition in Switzerland in March.

According to the artist, each of his work is inspired by images that he has seen from his childhood days, be it the weaving tradition that he has learned from his mother and grandmother or other memories.

“ I started to do my ‘Brickwall’ installation on the walls of my own house. The idea is like a diary entry on which the events of belief, practice and rituals have been depicted,” said Unnikrishnan. The brick wall installation is composed of more than 300 bricks.

For his paintings and installations inspired from his surroundings, Unnikrishnan has received an opportunity to showcase his work at a solo exhibition to be held in Switzerland in March. “I had exhibited my paintings at the GallerySKE in New Delhi. There, Richard and Adrianne Blum saw my work and asked me to conduct a show in Switzerland. It is a three-day exhibition which will showcase ten works,” he said.

One of his works which was painted in 2016 titled ‘ Portrait of Mother and Sister’ depicts Unnikrishnan’s mother and sister standing outside his room and looking at the works which he framed.

The woven mat forms the imagery of the mother while his sister is portrayed wearing a patterned ‘maxi’, a loose fitting garment worn by the women in Kerala. When he was doing his final year from Thrissur School of Art, he got an opportunity to feature his work in one of the exhibitions there. He was also selected to present his work in the second biennale.

His other work titled ‘Hanging walls’ is an installation of 120 different models of houses in his village. He came across this idea from a belief that is associated with Chingam Chira, a temple which is situated inside a forested area in the border of Tamil Nadu.

A custom is associated with this shrine where devotees offer a model of their houses as they believe that if they do so their wish will be fulfilled. These offering are tied to the tree’s hanging branches and roots. These are some of the traditional beliefs that Unnikrishnan was exposed to in his childhood.

In his series ‘Portraits of everyday life’, he chronicles the life of his neighbours and the people whom he encounters in his everyday life.

“In this series, I have done 100 portraits of people who I see everyday like the factory sand workers, agricultural labourers, his family, tarot card reader and devotees.”