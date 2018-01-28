KOCHI: As the curtains went down for the 16th edition of Miss South India, Lakshmi Menon from Kerala was crowned as Miss South India. Ms Shrisha and Ms Dushara from Tamil Nadu were declared as the first and second runner up respectively. Directed by Dr Ajit Ravi, the event was presented by Manappuram Finanace Ltd and DQ Watches. About 22 beauties from five south Indian states participated in this event. Lakshmi Menon was crowned by Ms Bavithra, the previous winner. MD & CEO of Manappuram Finance Ltd V P Nandakumar and Sushama Nandakumar crowned the first and second runners up.

The regional and Subtitle winners are Miss Tamil Nadu- Shrisha (Tamil Nadu), Miss Queen Andhra- Sandhya Thota (Andhra Pradesh), Miss Queen Karnataka- Shaasthra Shetty (Karnataka), Miss Queen Kerala- Navya Ann Abraham (Kerala), Miss Beautiful Hair - Shali Nivekas (Tamil Nadu), Miss Beautiful Smile- Sharanya Shetty (Karnataka), Miss Beautiful Skin- Sandhya Thota (Andhra Pradesh ), Miss Beautiful Face- Sushmitha Gopinath (Karnataka), Miss Beautiful Eyes- Anagha Bhaskar (Karnataka), Miss Congeniality- Nikitha Iyyappan (Tamil Nadu), Miss Personality- Vidyashree (Karnataka), Miss Catwalk- Varsha Ashok Shetty (Karnataka), Miss Perfect Ten- Hrithma Shetty (Karnataka), Miss Talent - Samrudha Sunil Kumar (Kerala), Miss Photogenic- Falguni Khatod (Tamil Nadu), Miss Viewers’ Choice- Anagha Bhaskar (Karnataka),Miss Social Media- Samrudha Sunil Kumar (Kerala),Miss Fitness - Hrithma Shetty (Karnataka) and Miss Humaneness- Dushara (Tamil Nadu)

The competition which was conducted by Pegasus took place in three rounds such as Designer saree, red cocktail and black gown. Model, Actress and Writer Vanisree Bhatt, Model and Actor Rajeev Pillai, Actress Uma Riyaz Khan, Miss Asia International first runner-up 2016 Rashmi Thakur, Mrs South India 2017 Preethi Kitchappan judged the competition.

The title winner won R1 lakh, the second runner Rs 40,000 by Manappuram Finance Ltd and first runner up Rs 60,000 rupees by Saara Media. The crowns worn by the winners are gifted by Parakkat Jewellers.

Miss Humaneness title was given to the lady who will raise maximum fund from the public using the crowd funding program launched in association with Ketto Online Ventures to fund the social activities. The money raised in this programme will be used in the 100 life challenge programme conceptualised by Dr Ajit Ravi to give financial help to the heart patients.

The girls were groomed by an expert panel of fashion choreographers and trainers– Aileena Catherin Amon (Miss south india 2015), Sameer Khan (Fashion Choreographer),Preethi Damiyan, Jithesh, Geophy Mathews (Personality Trainers), Dr Eldho Koshi (Dentist), Reji Bhaskar (fashion photographer), Vibin Xavier (Fitness trainer), Dr Elizabath Chacko (Kalpana International), Jannet (Yoga trainer).

The prime event partners of the Miss South India 2018 were Kent Constructions, Nandilath G-Mart, Kalpana International, Manappuram Riti Jewellery, Qube Watches, Unique Times Magazine, Vee Kay Vee’s Caterers, Kanyaka, XIMS, Saara Media, Parakkat Resorts, Fitness For Ever and Aiswaria Advertising.