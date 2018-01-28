KOCHI: A ceremonial parade was held at naval base, Southern Naval Command (SNC), on Republic Day. Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of SNC Vice-Admiral A R Karve reviewed the parade, which comprised 24 platoons, including six armed platoons. The President’s Colours awarded to SNC were paraded accompanied by a guard of honour comprising 50 men. Commander Shyam Dhar led the parade.

On the occasion, Karve said the Navy’s position as the net security provider of the region will constantly pose new challenges and each personnel will have to measure up to it. He complimented the well-coordinated and proactive action taken by the personnel during cyclone ‘Ockhi’ to save stranded fishermen. He also emphasised on the importance of safety and security, saying they needed constant, dedicated attention.

Karve was selected for the Param Vishisht Seva Medal on the occasion. Six officers and a defence civilian of SNC were selected for distinguished service awards by the President. Ezhimala Indian Naval Academy Deputy Commandant Rear Admiral M D Suresh and INS Venduruthy Commanding Officer Commodore G Prakash were selected for Nau Sena Medal while SNC Chief Staff Officer Commodore Joginder Chandna, Commodore in-charge of Kochi Workup Team, Commodore K M Ramakrishnan and Captain Arjun Dev Nair of INA, Ezhimala were selected for the Vishisht Seva Medal. Naval Ship Repair Yard Chargeman P Xavier Joseph won the Shram Shree award.