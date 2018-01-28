KOCHI: The Vytilla flyover, work on which is under way, made news for all the wrong reasons for the second time in as many days with Mayor Soumini Jain on Saturday launching a frontal attack on the much touted project saying it will hardly help to decongest the state’s busiest road junction. Jain’s no-holds-barred criticism of the project came in a letter to Works Minister G Sudhakaran.According to the missive, the Works Minister should take immediate steps to redesign the project to achieve the intended results.

Jain also stated since several organisations had voiced concerns over the feasibility of the flyover’s present design, the government should convene a joint meeting of the Corporation and other agencies to chalk out a new plan. “The government didn’t seek the Corporation and councillors’ opinion while drawing up the construction plan for the flyover which passes through the heart of the city. As per the existing design, the flyover will start at the Vyttila rail overbridge on the NH and will end near the Vyttila Siva Subramania temple. Since it hardly suffices to decongest the traffic at the junction, the current plan should be reviewed,” it says.

Besides, the Mayor said based on the recommendations of the meeting of stakeholder agencies and the proposal submitted by DMRC principal adviser E Sreedharan, a new project plan has to be chalked out, the letter reads. Earlier, Sreedharan had also come down on the `86 crore Vyttila flyover saying the six-lane flyover is unlikely to lessen even 30 per cent of the traffic congestion.