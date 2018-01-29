KOCHI: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) probing the alleged land reclamation by actor Jayasurya in Kochi faced a setback after the Vigilance headquarters returned the final report citing flaws.

VACB had recently submitted a report before the Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court saying the chargesheet in the case will be filed without delay.

The case was registered on February 27, 2016. It alleged Jayasurya, in connivance with Kochi Corporation officers, reclaimed 3.7 cents of Chilavannor Lake at Kochukadavanthara.“The team led by a DySP of the VACB Ernakulam unit filed the probe report before the Vigilance Directorate seeking sanction to file the chargesheet. However, the concerned officer in the headquarters pointed out several flaws which will affect the case during trial. Hence, it was recommended some aspects on which investigation did not take place be investigated,” said an officer in the VACB headquarters said.Recently, a new probe officer had taken charge after the former officer was transferred.

“The new officer took charge only a few weeks ago. He is examining the evidence collected by his predecessor. It will take a few more months to complete the investigation as per the headquarters’ recommendation. We hope the report will be sent to the headquarters in two months for receiving the sanction,” the officer.

Social activist Girish Babu had filed a complaint in the Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court alleging encroachment by Jayasurya. The court ordered a resurvey and a report was sought. Later, the court directed the VACB to register a case on the complaint. Besides Jayasurya, former Kochi Corporation secretary V R Raju and former assistant executive engineer N M George are the other accused in the case.