KOCHI: Former Kerala state cricket team coach P Balachandran has completed half a century in the game -- first as a player wearing the whites in Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy and later as a coach nurturing thousands of young cricketers over the last three decades. And he could not have asked for a better gift while celebrating his 50th year with cricket. A group of his proteges including former and current cricketers have joined hands to produce a 40-minute documentary recording his story from childhood to the present.

‘Thapasya - Journey with P Balachandran’ was released by Kerala Cricket Association secretary Jayesh George at the Athreya Cricket Academy, Thrissur the other day. The idea was conceived by Balachandran’s former trainees Asok Menon and Vinu Vijayan and directed by Anilkumar P R.

“We were thinking about what to do to celebrate his career and we could not think of anything better than this. It took almost two months to collect all the information, photos and videos needed for the documentary, but many of Balachandran sir’s trainees were of tremendous help,” said Asok.

The video features the likes of the renowned coach’s contemporaries like Roger Binny, his trainees including Tinu Yohannan, Sony Cheruvathur, S Sreesanth and Sanju V Samson and others like Chandrakant Pandit he worked with during the course of his long and decorated career. While Tinu calls him a “father-figure”, Sreesanth thanks Balachandran for all the trophies he has in his cabinet. Sanju says Balachandran’s interactions with his players are at a spiritual level while Rohan Prem reminisces the time he first met the coach while he was four years old.

“During my time in Kerala, I used to spend a lot of time with him talking about Kerala cricket. People and particularly the players used to talk very highly of him. He is a passionate man and a role model for young cricketers,” said Pandit, who was the technical director of KCA.

Meanwhile, 1983 World Cup winner Binny said Kerala cricket grew with players like him. “I remember facing Balachandran and he was a positive batsman who took the attack to the bowlers. He was a brilliant batsman. In coaching too, he has a positive approach that has found a lot of success with the younger generation of cricketers,” Binny says in the documentary.

Balachandran said it was a very happy and proud moment to watch the product. “The video has people who are very close to me. And it is good to know that I have been of help to so many people,” said Balachandran who started coaching in 1986.“It has always been the energy and enthusiasm of my trainees that has helped me to do a great job in cricket. This gift is indeed a big motivator and I hope to continue imparting knowledge to young cricketers as long as I can,” added Balachandran.

