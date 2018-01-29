KOCHI: At 11 am Monday, it was business as usual at the small cricket ground at the bustling Government Medical College campus. Two local clubs were locked in a heated match and, in a shaded corner, a few youngsters could be seen honing their skills at the nets. What makes this sun-bleached ground - the Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) designated cricket coaching centre - special is that three of the six Keralites who made it big in the latest IPL auctions learned their trade here; Sanju V Samson, Sachin Baby and K M Asif.

Local boy Sanju was hooked by Rajasthan Royals for a whopping Rs 8 crore, while Sachin was bagged by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20 lakh and pace-bowler Asif by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 40 lakh. None of the three were in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

And there’s one man who is quite thrilled at how everything has turned out; SAI coach Biju George who coaches at this ground. Biju, now fielding coach for the India women’s team which is currently on tour to South Africa, says IPL has brought about encouraging changes in the state’s cricketing scenario.

"IPL has provided exposure for the players. The big thing is that it has enabled them to mingle with international players and bring that experience back home,’’ Biju said from South Africa on Monday. "IPL has attracted more youngsters to the game,’’ added Biju who has been with SAI as a coach since 1992.