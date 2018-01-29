KOCHI: Remember Jimikki Kammal, the song that went viral overnight and took the state by storm? Given its popularity, it is no surprise to see Jimikki Kammal is still topping music charts all over the state and Wynk music’s regional chart is no exception. The peppy song has topped Wynk music’s regional charts with the most number of streams just as the popular music app from Airtel crossed 75 million app installs.

There is a strong demand for local music on Wynk Music. Youth favourites like Roshomon(Solo), Malare (Premam) and Lilakame (Ezra) have also found its place in the top ten most streamed songs in the state region.Wynk Music has a collection of over three million songs, including popular music in 12 Indian regional languages. It has streaming partnership rights with nearly all content providers and labels in the industry providing users with an unmatchable entertainment experience. Music in languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi and Kannada accounted for the bulk of the 100% growth in regional content.

Sameer Batra, CEO, Wynk, said, “It is gratifying to see the overwhelming response from our users. Affordable smartphones and increasing penetration of high-speed data services will continue to add to the uptake of music and other content on smartphones.”

Some other highlights of what customers have been listening to:

a) Customers have a thing for Remixes: the remixed versions of Bollywood classics to the latest hits continue to grow in popularity and made up for 13 of last year’s top 50 tracks on Wynk.



b) Jingles all the way: In a new trend, songs featured in popular ad campaigns went viral on Wynk Music. Levi’s ‘Live as You Dance’ campaign pushed Makeba by Jain into the limelight, as did the iPhone X campaign for Best Friend by SofiTukker featuring Nervo.



c) Tier 2 and 3 towns are fans of international music: They drove a lot of streaming thanks to increasing familiarity with artists via social media. Shape of You by Ed Shereen crossed 100 million streams to break all popularity records.

d) India also loves Latino: The Spanglish single, ‘Despacito’ by Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Beiber crossed 75 million song plays, with its funky beats and popularity cutting across language preferences.