KOCHI: Acharity run ‘Westwind Mega Run’ ogranised by Rotary Club of Cochin West was flagged off by Chief Guests, Dr K N Raghavan, I.R.S., Commissioner - GST and Rotary District 3201 Governor Rtn Vinod K Kutty.This mega project and charity run of Rotary Club of Cochin West was to spread awareness for Cancer prevention, need for early detection through extensive screening programmes like mammogram camps, and to aid financially poor victims seeking help for cancer treatment. The mega run was set on the slogan - Test, Treat and Thrive.

In this event, around 1, 200 runners of all ages both men and women participated. This route is famed for it’s serene beauty and all runners enjoyed a cool misty Sunday morning too. A 10 Kilometre run was flagged off at 6 am by Dr K N Raghavan, route being from Decathlon Kalamassery till Cheranellor Junction and back, while the 5 Kilometre run was flagged off by Rotary District Governor Rtn Vinod K Kutty, route being from Decathlon Kalamassery till FACT signal Junction and back.

Kochi city police led by Commissioner Dinesh IPS deployed police force sufficiently to provide maximum security to the runners and controlled traffic meticulously. Runners were between age group from 5 year old boys and girls to Senior citizens who participated in both 10 kilometre and 5 kilometre categories.

Since the mega run was not conducted as competition, mementos were presented for categories such as maximum registrations, most aged men and women, youngest boy and girl, largest registrations from corporates and schools, etc.Runners were provided with t-shirts and all finishers were adorned with distinguished medals for both categories. All runners were given drinking water sufficiently and breakfast was also served to all participants.