KOCHI: With the intention to create more awareness about the different aspects of our Indian heritage, the movement Spic Macay was founded. For this, the most accomplished artists of the country render programmes of Indian classical music and dance. SARGAM-18, a three-day Kerala State Convention of Spic Macay was recently conducted at Rajagiri Centre for Business Studies, Kochi. It was inaugurated by the Water Resources minister, Advocate Mathew T Thomas. The inaugural performance was by Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, followed by an Odissi performance by Sujata Mohapatra. Traditional art forms like Eddaka, Chakyarkoothu, and Panchavadyam were also showcased.

The second day of the event featured lecture demonstrations by eminent teachers in Koodiyattam, Mohiniyattam and Kathakali, followed by a violin performance by Dr L Subramanium and Bharatanatyam by Meenakshi Srinivasan. All the three days various workshops in arts and crafts were conducted by eminent gurus, for students of all ages. These workshops included Carnatic music, odissi, koodiyattam, kathakali, Hindustani music, mohiniyattam, pottery, Kerala mural painting, cherial painting, and saw dust mask making.

On the last day, the workshops were conducted for three hours, after which the participants showcased what they had learned.The valedictory function was presided over by Rev Dr Mathew Vattathara CMI, the Director Rajagiri Group of Institutions. Dr Sreeram Venkitaraman IAS, Director, Training and Employment Department, Kerala, spoke on the need for reaching out to the youth through cultural art forms and maintaining an internal and external harmony by the youth, in his valedictory address. The founder address by Dr Kiran Seth appreciated the effort of the selfless service of the volunteers and urged everyone to be part of the Spic Macay movement.

Dr Joseph I Injodey, the Executive Director, Rajagiri College, P S Moni, State head (Kerala), Indian Oil Corporation and MD Varghese, GM Cochin Shipyard felicitated the occasion. Cochin Shipyard also announced it’s future finacial support of R10 lakh for SpicMacay movement for reaching out to 60 government Schools by various cultural art forms. Dr Lakshman Mahadevan, Prof Saji George and Dr Susan Mathew co ordinated the three days convention.

The participants took the initiative to convey their gratitude towards their gurus, and shared their experience with the audience. The programme concluded with grand finale sitar performance by Ustad Sahid Parvez Khan. Nearly hundreds of students from south India participated in the convention.