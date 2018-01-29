KOCHI: The PWD will conduct the second phase of the study on the traffic reforms needed for Vyttila Junction. It is learnt the department has already submitted a recommendation to this regard before the government.

The ongoing work of the new flyover and its implementation will not come under the scope of the study. Instead, it will focus on further infrastructure development needed for ensuring smooth traffic flow/diversion, according to sources. “The ongoing construction work of the proposed flyover will go on as per the schedule and plan,” they said.

The study will highlight the free flow of traffic at Vyttila, once the flyover will be constructed. The scope of a new underpass for vehicles on the Tripunithura-Ernakulam route will be assessed by the department. With the construction of the new underpass, the vehicles can easily enter Sahodaran Ayyappan Road and Pettah Road. The proposed flyover is in the North-South Junction and an underpass will ensure smooth flow of traffic in the east-west direction. The study will also look into the possibilities of setting up a pedestrian subway or a foot overbridge.

Meanwhile, the PWD officials also said the propaganda against the flyover that it will not meet the traffic requirements is baseless. “The officials concerned have looked into various designs before finalising the present plan. The major aspect considered was the design should be in such a way it will help the project implementation without causing many difficulties to the public. The officials concerned also want to avoid land acquisition as it was very difficult to gain people’s confidence if a large-scale land acquisition is there,” according to the PWD authorities.

According to them, 48 per cent of the total vehicles that reach Vyttila Junction every day is on the Aluva-Thiruvananthapuram route. Once these vehicles start using the new flyover, the traffic congestion at the signal junction will be eased. “The focus should be given to the diversion and management of remaining 52 per cent vehicles which reach Vyttila Junction. The second phase of the study is planned with an intent to sort these issue,” added sources. The final plan for the slip roads at Vyttila will be finalised soon after holding discussions with the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). Regarding the ongoing construction, the piling works are progressing at a rapid pace at Vyttila, they said. Out of the total 140 piles, 18 have been completed so far.