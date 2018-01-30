KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday took to Facebook to express his deep shock and anguish at the apathy shown by the public for failing to rush to the aid of a bleeding middle-aged man who tumbled down from a multi-storeyed building at Padma Junction the other day. The victim is currently undergoing treatment in a city hospital. "A person who fell off a building lay unattended for almost 15 minutes and this should definitely prompt the public to undertake an honest self introspection," said the CM on his FB page.

He also lauded Ranjini, a city dweller who had pleaded with passers-by to provide emergency help to the injured person."It is the dread of police cases which dissuade several persons from helping out accident victims But there is legal protection for those who help out the accident victims. Moreover, the government is implementing free treatment for the accident victims during the golden hour," he said, calling upon the public to show humaneness.

As per the CCTV footage, the 46-year-old victim hailing from Thriprayar had tumbled down from the third floor of the building at Padma Junction where he had been staying. But even after he had suffered grievous injuries in Saturday's mishap, the crowd which gathered at the scene remained unresponsive. It was only after Ranjini arrived on the scene he was rushed to the hospital.

Actor berates onlookers

Actor Jayasurya came down heavily on the crowd which had gathered there for its near total lack of empathy."There is no meaning in invoking the Almighty God if you can't love those right before you. If this had happened to one of your family members you wouldn't have remained so unresponsive. Taking a person to the hospital is a virtuous act," he said in an FB post. He said men should bow before the woman(Ranjini) who rushed the victim to the hospital.