KOCHI: The CPM district committee has asked the state government to sort out the apprehensions from various quarters regarding the Vyttila flyover construction."We have already pointed out the apprehensions in the minds of the public regarding the flyover to the CM. It was on the basis of that request the government has decided to give special focus to traffic arrangements at Kadavanthra-Tripunithura Road. We have also made a request to the government to complete alternate traffic management plan on time," said CPM district secretary P Rajeev.

In an apparent reference to opinions aired by MLAs Hibi Eden and P T Thomas, Rajeev said that recent remarks by some people's representatives were not based on facts. "It was on September 5, 2014, that the then government led by Oommen Chandy entrusted Bengaluru-based Nagesg Consultancy with the preparation of a project report and site survey for the flyover. The plan was approved on February 16 and the NoC for the work was obtained from NHAI. Though funds were not allocated, Chandy laid the foundation stone. The Thrikkakkara MLA then was also a UDF representative. The Ernakulam MLA, who has made remarks against the flyover, was present at the function in which Chandy laid the foundation stone," he pointed out.

"Personally, I had made requests to the Centre during my stint as an MP to construct flyovers at Edappally, Palarivattom, Vyttila and Kundannoor. The Centre had then floated a global tender for conducting a feasibility study and project report. However, the Chandy-led government informed the Centre that the state was facing a severe financial crunch and will not be able to carry the project forward. Now, they are trying to make it as a fault of the LDF government," he said.

He said that the Kochi mayor is now demanding that when an infrastructure project is launched in the city limits, it should be discussed in the corporation council. "Why didn't she raise the same demand when Chandy laid the foundation stone? It is not an honest act to change the opinion with a change in government. Hope the mayor remembers the protests by LDF councillors who demanded a wider bridge at Pachalam. The UDF defeated the LDF move through voting. Even the Edappally and Palarivattom flyover projects, which were implemented during the UDF government, were not discussed at the council," he said.

Decisions taken by the then UDF government have resulted in the remaining apprehensions, he said.

"Some individuals and organisations have come up with baseless arguments. We have made requests to the PWD minister to carry out a proper traffic management plan without interrupting ongoing construction of the flyover," he added.