KOCHI: From hand-made crafts to indoor plants and food items, the items displayed at the one day exhibition -cum-sales fest ‘Cornucopia’, ranged in a wide variety. It was organised by the Department of Botany of Sacred Heart College, Thevara. Be it a bunch of light-brown coloured mushrooms or indoor plants planted in different coloured bottles, everything was harvested and made by the students themselves.

Pics: K Shijith

The items were displayed at the college portico and near the cafetaria of the college. There were about 10 stalls which included processed food items, chocolate products, mushrooms, cactus plants, compost, potted indoor plants, gerbera plants, bonsai, vegetable saplings, paper crafts and other organic products.

This is the first time the students were given a different kind of project. “Usually we give the students project works but this is the first time we thought of assigning them a task they can do practically and also learn from it,” said a Botany department teacher, Princy. The students even sold organic products like the vegetable seedlings and medicinal plants grown using organic compost.

All the products exhibited were part of the hands on training project of final year and the second year students of Botany department. Hands on training is unique to Sacred Heart College, Thevara, which enables students to develop an entrepreneurship aptitude. Some of the students have even started their own businesses like chocolate making and even mushroon cultivation. In this exhibition-cum-sale, various stages of mushroom cultivation, vermin composting, gerbera cultivation were also exhibited.