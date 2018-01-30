KOCHI: Crucial first steps for export-oriented organic shrimp production, new strategies to boost aquaculture, and industry inputs for proactive policies for rapid growth of the sector to achieve an export target of USD 10 billion by 2022 marked the three-day 21st India International Seafood Show (IISS) which concluded in Margao today.

Kochi will host the 22nd edition of the biennial show in 2020. IISS 2018, organized jointly by the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) and the Seafood Export Association of India (SEAI), drew more than 3,000 delegates, including representatives from 12 countries and over 3,500 business delegates over three days.

The IISS, which visited the west coast after 10 years, renewed calls for the region to catch up with the east coast, especially states like Andhra Pradesh, who have made leaps in aquaculture and are strengthening their contribution to marine exports.Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Shri Suresh Prabhu has pledged support to all states exploring aquaculture, while outlining plans to map potential land for culture fisheries using satellite imagery and drawing up a comprehensive marketing and development strategy to boost exports.

MPEDA has been pushing for greater value addition across the supply chain and focus on quality for the demanding overseas markets. “Value addition in ready to eat forms will also address the embargos raised by certain markets on account of biosecurity concerns. It is also imperative to address those concerns by implementing mechanisms to declare disease and pathogen free systems at the production level. Similarly, we also need to strengthen up the linkages of quality and traceability for improve the market access of Indian seafood in international markets,” MPEDA Chairman Dr A Jayathilak said.