KOCHI: Similar to the Capital City Development Plan which was mooted for Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi also needs a project for its comprehensive infrastructure development, said Mayor Soumini Jain.

“We have already requested the Government to roll out/allocate a proposal titled Commercial Capital City Development project in this year’s state Budget for the overall development of Kochi City. There are some key projects related to infrastructure development which have to be implemented on a war footing. The city requires drastic improvement in the transportation sector. We hope the budget will include an allocation for the urban transport infrastructure of Kochi,” added the Mayor.

Soumini Jain, Mayor, Kochi

Soumini said the government should allot funds for the land acquisition of Thammanam-Pulleppady road. “We also expect allocations for launching the construction work of Vaduthala and Vathuruthy Rail Overbridges. We hope the government will also take a favourable decision to stop the toll collection at Pulleppady bridge,” she said.

The Mayor also requested the government to make separate plans for the development of major junctions in Kochi. “The major junctions in the city should be revamped to international standard. Another project which requires attention is the Smart City Mission which is imeplented under the 100 Smart City project of the Centre. The Smart city Mission projects can be completed in a time-bound manner only if the state government will pump in its share,” said Jain.