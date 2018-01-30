KOCHI: Last year’s runners-up Mar Dionysius College, Pazhanji, Thrissur, comfortably overcame St Joseph’s College, Devagiri, Kozhikode, 3-0 to progress to the quarterfinals of TNIE GOAL 2018 all-Kerala inter-collegiate football tournament at the Maharaja’s College Stadium in Kochi on Monday.

MD College were a goal ahead in the 11th minute when Bilal produced a precise cross from the right flank for Sadik to tap in in front of the goal. In response, St Joseph’s created a similar chance at the other end with Faisal Rahman crossing in, but Abhimanyu failed to hit the target.

MD College shored up their defence thereafter and St Joseph’s found it hard to create openings for the rest of the game. The former kept on asking questions of the Devagiri defence and almost found the reward in the added minutes of the first half.Mohammed Nabeel was played through on goal and the MD forward had only the goalkeeper to beat, but miscued his shot.

Mar Athanasius College, Kothamangalam’s Shamnaz B L who scored a hat-trick against Sree Vyasa NSS College, Wadakkanchery, in TNIE GOAL 2018 all-Kerala inter-collegiate football tournament at Maharaja’s College Stadium, Kochi, on Monday | MELTON ANTONY

The team finally managed to double their advantage in the fifth minute of the second period after TNIE GOAL 2017 top-scorer Ashique V V opened his account for the seventh edition.Ashique got another chance to bulge the net in the 63rd minute, but fired wide. In the 69th minute, St Joseph’s custodian Vishnu came to his side’s rescue by denying an effort from Harris. But Harris did not miss when the next chance came as he put the result beyond doubt by scoring the third and final goal of the evening.

In the second match of the day, Kerala Santosh Trophy team member Shamnaz B L fired in a hat-trick as Mar Athanasius College, Kothamangalam, entered the quarterfinals of TNIE GOAL 2018 by defeating Sree Vyasa NSS College, Wadakkanchery 4-1.MA College went ahead as early as the fifth minute as midfielder Shamnaz scored at the end of some excellent build-up play.

Sree Vyasa played with conviction and tried to level the score, but failed to get past a strong MA College defence.Meanwhile, the Kothamangalam college were also finding it hard to find a way to the goal as both teams went into the lime break with the score at 1-0 in favour of MA College.The second half began with Sree Vyasa on the offensive, but their hopes of getting back in the game was hampered when Shamnaz found his second in the 62nd minute. He completed his hat-trick five minutes later after expertly converting from the penalty spot.

To their credit, Sree Vyasa never gave up and found a goal through their forward Deepak K S with eight minutes left in the game. But MA College restored their three-goal advantage three minutes later to make it 4-1.MA College will meet MD College in the quarterfinal. The final two spots in the quarters will be decided on Tuesday as St Thomas College, Thrissur, face SN College, Kannur, while University College, Thiruvananthapuram, take on MG University champions Baselius College, Kottayam.

results

St Joseph’s College, Devagiri, Kozhikode 0-3 MD College, Pazhanji, Thrissur

Goals: Sadik (11’), Ashique V V (50’), Harris P V (74’)

Mar Athanasius College, Kothamangalam 4-1 Sree Vyasa NSS College, Wadakkanchery

Goals: Shamnaz B L (5’, 62’, 67’ Penalty), Nabeel (85’) - Deepak K S (82’)