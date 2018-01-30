KOCHI: The row over the Corporation's proposal to set up a memorial for Swami Vivekananda has heated up with Mayor Soumini Jain standing firm on the issue even as the Opposition wanted the statue of the late CPM leader T K Ramakrishnan to come up at the site, which had been identified for the purpose earlier. According to the Opposition, the Mayor is trying to get into the good books of the saffron brigade by making a pitch for Vivekananda's statue.

"At present, there is dearth of open space in the city with constructions popping up everywhere and the people know it only too well. So our plan is to set up a garden library in memory of the social reformer instead of constructing a building," said Jain. "There is no merit in the arguments raised by the Opposition as the city is now congested. It is our duty to safeguard the open spaces. It is up to the government to take a decision in this regard. We are resolved to set up a garden library in the name of Vivekananda," she said.

Leader of Opposition in the Corporation council K J Antony said the Mayor's actions are guided by political interests and the Opposition will not allow the plan to be taken to its logical conclusion. "How can a Mayor unilaterally take such a decision? If the Mayor wants to construct a memorial for Vivekananda she should bring the proposal before the council for discussion. The council should give the permission. We are not against setting up a memorial for Vivekananda. It is the choice of the site which has irked us and it has to be dealt with at an all-party meeting," he said.

Besides, Antony said the Mayor is trying to whip up a controversy to cover up the Corporation's administrative failure. "The decision to set up a memorial for TK was taken after a lot of discussion. We also don't want to construct big buildings at the site which was once allotted for setting up a memorial for TK," he said. "If they are so adamant about setting up a memorial for Vivekananda, why are they not doing anything to spruce up the reformer's statue — which is in a pitiable condition — situated inside the Subhash Park?" he asked.