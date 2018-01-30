KOCHI: A 47-year-old man, who suffered from chronic kidney ailments, got a lease of life thanks to a 54-year-old nun, who came forward to donate her kidney. Sr. Rose Anto, Head of the Hindi Department, St Joseph College, Irinjalakuda donated her kidney to Thilakan, son of Valiyaparambil Velayudhan of Azad Road, Irinjalakuda. The kidney was harvested and transplanted by a medical team headed by Dr George P Abraham, who has successfully performed over 2,000 kidney transplants, at VPS Lakeshore.

The surgery lasted for about six hours. According to the doctors, Thilakan’s condition was critical and he required emergency kidney transplant. Sr Rose, who is known for her charitable activities, agreed to donate her kidney after a committee which was formed to raise funds for Thilakan’s surgery approached her.

In the tests which followed, her kidney was found to be matching that of Thilakan. Both Sister Rose and Thilakan has been discharged, according to the hospital authorities. Dr Abi Abraham M director, Nephrology and chief of Renal Transplant Services, VPS Lakeshore and Dr Mohan A Mathew, chief of staff and director of Anaesthesiology and Critical Care, and their team were also part of the transplant surgery.

