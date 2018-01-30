KOCHI: SmartCity-Kochi: Putting behind a tumultuous year SmartCity-Kochi, the IT special economic zone at Kakkanad, went through a tumultuous phase in 2017. The construction of the second IT building measuring 7 lakh sq ft is yet to be completed.

The SEZ is an 84:16 joint venture between Dubai Holding and the Kerala government. The Dubai Holding’s stake was held by TECOM Investments. The year gone by saw TECOM Investment being removed and the stake transferred first to SmartCity-Dubai and later Dubai Holding. The restructuring in SmartCity-Kochi saw Baju George moving out as its MD, and Manoj Nair appointed its Chief Operating Officer (COO).

SmartCity-Kochi also settled its dispute with its project management consultant Synergy Property Development Services which affected its work in 2017. Now everyone is keenly looking into the budget to see what is in store for Kochi’s IT dreams.

Water Metro project

could have 18 new routes

Kochi Metro and Water Metro: Much-needed spread

The Kochi Metro has submitted a request to the state government for a budgetary allocation of Rs 370 crore. The funds are mainly for meeting the expenses for widening the Vyttila-Petta stretch, the reconstruction of Chambakkara bridge, the preparatory works for the extension of the project to Kakkanad and for the Water Metro project. An amount of nearly Rs 80 crore is required for meeting the tax requirements and subordinate debts.

The Water Metro project envisages the development of 16 routes, connecting 38 jetties across 10 islands and spans a total route network of 76 km.

As many as 78 modern fuel-efficient boats will be procured under the project. The first set of boats are expected to be rolled out in 2019 and hence, KMRL is expecting a reasonable allocation in this year’s budget.