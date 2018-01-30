KOCHI: The Ernakulam Rural Police on Monday arrested a Yatheem Khana teacher on charges of sexually abusing male students. The police said Mohammed Saifudheen, 30, a native of Lakshadweep, was nabbed by a team led by Kalloorkkad SHO P H Ibrahim.

Saifudheen, a teacher with a Yatheem Khana under Pothanikkad police station, abused six students, aged between 10 and 12 and staying at the orphanage, from October to November 12, last year.

He had been absconding. He was apprehended by 9 am and remanded in judicial custody at Muvattupuzha Sub-Jail.