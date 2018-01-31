KOCHI: A set of impressively crafted papier-mache sculptures rests as the centerpiece in the gallery lined with paintings and drawings. Each work reflects the unswerving connection the artist has with nature and his deep journey into the self. In many of the works, one can hear the wails of nature and a clarion call to put an end to mankind’s environmental savagery. Titled ‘Strange sounds from above the skies,’ the exhibition by artist Jiji George is his quest into the self and details his concerns about the relentless march of civilization which fragments land.

For Jiji, art is all about treading into the self, exploring one’s own inner self which he says is the most comfortable space to be in. “Art adds value to life and for me, it is all a quest into the self. It is the ideal medium to express my thoughts and concerns” he says. His paintings, drawings and sculptures inspire one to prod into the deep recesses of the mind. Each work is a stark reminder of the rut of destruction we are presently steeped in and puts forth profound questions.

Pic: Kaviyoor Santhosh

For someone who draws inspiration from the different facets of life, it is not surprising that Jiji’s canvas oozes with themes centred around the trails of destruction left by urban expansion. Most of the paintings are a sarcastic take on the present state of existence which Jiji terms as artificial and fragmented. It weaves a story about the relentless pursuit of mankind towards development which, he says is in essence centred around destruction.

Jiji grew up in the lap of nature, in a vast canvas of greenery in Wayanad and had to later relocate to Bangalore to pursue his career. He remarks how his homeland has metamorphosised, bearing no resemblance to its past self. One can find the echoes of this in his work. His work ‘Promised Land’ depicts a land swathed in trees. He remarks how such a land is now unattainable. “This has existence only in your imagination,” he adds. His work points to how the woods and wildlife could soon be construed as a figment of imagination by the generations to come.

“I grew up in the midst of greenery and was always enchanted by the woods,” says Jiji. Having completed his schooling in Wayanad and studies in art from Raja Ravi Varma College of Fine Arts, he relocated to Bangalore. The exhibits drawn from his experiences in Bangalore speaks about how the earth is fragmented into tiny blocks, construed as just another piece for construction. Bricks dominate as a symbol in most of his works.

Jiji lives in Thiruvananthapuram, working as UX architect in Infosys. The sense of freedom he enjoys on not making art his livelihood is evident when he says he centres his work on the story he wants to narrate. “I needn’t to adhere to the specifics set by art collectors or galleries. I don’t follow any style and have the freedom to follow my path rather than working from an art collector’s point of view. All that matters is the story and if that is met, I am satisfied,” says Jiji.

The exhibits are also a sarcastic take on the detached lives mankind leads. These are evident in his works ‘Fragmented Reality’, ‘Load into a defined position’, ‘Plot for sale’ and so forth. The sculptures ‘Who am I’ and ‘Cave’ themed around exploring one’s inner self gently prods one to go soul searching. ‘Bow down and keep silent’ inspired by a war-ravaged photo ponders if all that is left is to surrender to the forces. The exhibition in Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery will continue till February 6.