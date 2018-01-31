KOCHI: Barely four days after the ammonia leakage scare that gripped Willingdon Island, another leakage developed in the area on Tuesday. However, it was only a minor one and the situation was brought under control, said a police officer. The local residents and others in the area suffered eye burn and breathing difficulties following the leakage for a few minutes.According to an officer, the leakage was reported around 1.30 am while the liquefied ammonia was being transferred from the tanker involved in the earlier accident.

“It was only a minor leakage, which was soon brought under control. The leaked ammonia vapours were knocked down by incessant pumping of water,” said the officer.According to him, the authorities had ensured all safety measures before the transferring process took off. The transferring process was completed in another four hours.

At least 10 persons, including a 16-year-old girl student of Kendriya Vidyalaya Port Trust, suffered breathing difficulties following leakage of ammonia four days ago. The incident occurred around 1 pm on Saturday as the tanker was being filled from the ammonia storage tank operated by the FACT.

The police had registered a case against the driver of the ammonia tanker and a few others for negligent handling of the hazardous substance that endangered human life.