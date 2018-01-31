KOCHI: Leena Joseph was living with her family in Gujarat and working at Kandla port when cancer came knocking. She was scared and the first thought that came to her mind was 'death' and the second was her ' hair'. Hair holds great importance to women here culturally and socially and obviously aesthetically. Her concerns were not far off.

Megha Kuriakose was 24 and unmarried when she was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma. She had to quit her job, and while going through treatment, she got married. "Every horrifying tale about cancer was just that, a tale in my life. The only thing I experienced as widely publicised is the difficulty post chemotherapy. I am lucky to have an understanding husband and in-laws," she said.

Not just Leena and Megha, but Preetha Menon, who fought ovarian cancer; Yogi Salin, who fought breast cancer; and Shirley Santhosh, who is fighting cancer at the moment, will all walk the ramp at the Kerala Fashion League Season 5 here at Crowne Plaza on Wednesday. More than 20 Indian designers will take part. The five cancer survivors have all come together for the event with the support of Dubai-based Premi Mathew.

The group aims to convey that, no matter what you go through in life, looking good will make one feel good. "It gives a special kind of energy and people should stop scoffing at hair donations and other such activities, saying that treatment is more important. Treatment is important. But looking good is also very important and helps a patient on a mental level," said Leena.

"We always do the regular walkathon and other awareness programmes and wanted to do something different this time around," said Premi Mathew, founder and CEO, Protect Your Mom International and Hair For Hope India. "We have kids from age 7 and above whom we encourage to pester their parents to do the check-up for cancer. On a small scale, we also do a scheme where school children pay `50 each for chemotherapy, which is largely based in Dubai as of now. However, we are planning on expanding it to the state. We aim at motivating people to go through the pain of cancer with as much strength as possible."The event will see celebrities walking the ramp and will include Zarine Khan, Rimi Sen, Rima Kallingal, Mia George, Mitra Kurien, Prayaga Martin, among others.