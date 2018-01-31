KOCHI: Lauding the act of the woman and her daughter who turned to be the saviour for a man who had fallen from a high rise on the MG Road, the Kochi City Police on Tuesday felicitated R Ranjini and her daughter, Vishnupriya. City Police Commissioner M P Dinesh handed over an appreciation award to her at a function held at the Central Police Station here.

“The virtue of Ranjini and her daughter forced them to intervene in the issue and they took the victim to the hospital. All should draw inspiration from their act and the police would extend all support to those helping people in emergency cases,” said the Commissioner. Ernakulam Central AC K Laljy, CI Ananthalal and other officers were present on the occasion.

The Saji Anto, 46, hailing from Thriprayar, had tumbled down from the third floor of a building at Padma Junction where he had been staying. Ranjini was passing through the road along with her daughter when she saw the injured man and came to his rescue. According to Ranjini, the thought about the ones who could be waiting for the unfortunate victim at home gave her the impetus to act promptly, despite the apathy shown by the public gathered there.