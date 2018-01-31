KOCHI: At the Maharaja’s College ground, a group of women and men, could be seen participating in a peaceful march. They were all holding placards which bore strong messages like ‘stop rape’, ‘no more silencing the victims’ among others. The unique protest titled #MeToo Solidarity march, an initiative of the Raising Our Voices (ROV) Foundation, was held to express solidarity for women facing harassment.

The march was held in view of the increasing number of sexual crimes in the state and the tendency of victim blaming. Driven on the same lines as the #MeToo campaign which gained popularity among men and women across the globe, ROV’s #MeToo march in Kochi was aimed at showing the magnitude of the problem of rape and sexual harassment. It also took a slightly different approach: abuse happens not only to women but also to men and children.

The members of ROV Foundation at the event

According to the organisers, the march was to express solidarity towards women who face harassment but are often silent as they fear blame. Nina Nair, president of ROV Foundation said, “We are aware that our march will not bring in a massive change. However, we wanted to spread the word that there are laws that exist and people should educate themselves about it.”

The march started at 3.30 pm and ended at 6 pm. The members marched to the beat of the ‘Chenda Melam’. Justice J Mohammad Mustaque was one of the main speakers at the event. The other speakers were Justice Satyan, Secretary, KELSA, Sushma Srikandath, CEO & MD of AVT, Aparna Babu George and Suja Paris Long from Texas, a videographer and activist. The talk was followed by a street play by a Kottayam-based troupe. It focused on the victim and dwelled on the perpetrator of the crime. A few foreigners also joined the march.