KOCHI: Concerned over government works getting delayed due to scarcity of rock aggregate, District Collector Mohammed Y Safirulla directed quarry owners to give preference to government work while supplying building materials. It has been noted that certain quarry owners are showing reluctance to supply crushed stone for construction work in the government sector and selling it to private builders and contractors outside the district. This attitude is delaying completion of government projects, which is unacceptable, Safirulla said while addressing quarry owners at a meeting held at the Collectorate on Tuesday.

He warned that strict action will be taken against quarry owners selling crushed rock at exorbitant rates, and assured protection to quarries that are functioning legally. Quarries in the district should give preference to public works, and restrictions will be applicable to big quarries with a lease-holding of more than five hectares. There has been complaints about acute shortage of crushed rock, which is delaying projects implemented by local bodies, the Collector said.

"There are allegations that big quarries are demanding exorbitant rates for crushed stone. Strict action will be taken against quarries trying to hike the price of building materials. The licences of quarries functioning illegally will be cancelled. But the government will support the quarries that are functioning legally," he said.Local bodies are under tremendous pressure as only two more months are left to utilise the plan fund. Elected representatives have been complaining that contractors are refusing to take up construction work due to scarcity of building materials and exorbitant rates. Quarry owners should cooperate to complete government work on time, the Collector said.

Contractors who have taken up government work are citing scarcity of crushed rock as the reason for delay in completing projects implemented by Union and state governments and local bodies. The price of crushed rock has gone up from `20 to `35 per cubic feet, he said.However, quarry owners refuted the allegations and claimed they are supplying crushed stone at `20 pre cubic feet. There is no shortage of crushed stone. It is the rock aggregate suppliers who are demanding exorbitant rates, they claimed. Fort Kochi Sub-Collector Inbasekar and assistant geologists Badarudeen and Sunil Kumar attended the meeting.

44 new quarries sanctionedS

enior geologist Raman Namboothiri said the department has issued fresh licences to 44 quarries in the district.There are 101 quarries in the district functioning with environment clearance. Among the 44 new quarries, 38 have started functioning, while the opening of six others has been delayed due to legal issues, he said.