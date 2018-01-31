KOCHI: Former champions SN College, Kannur, suffered a shock elimination at the hands of St Thomas College, Thrissur, in TNIE GOAL 2018 all-Kerala inter-collegiate football tournament as they lost 3-1 on a penalty shootout following a goalless game at the Maharaja’s College Stadium in Kochi on Tuesday.

It was St Thomas College who dominated the first half, but the Kannur University champions came back strongly in the second, but failed to score despite creating a flurry of chances. However, they were no match in the tie-breaker, getting beaten 3-1 by the Thrissur side.

St Thomas’ Melwin Thomas had the chance to put his side ahead in the 30th minute, but the striker saw his shot sail wide. The Thrissur side continued to threaten, but the SN College defence featuring Jithin and Nithin Krishna held firm.In the second half though, it was SN who were wasteful in front of goal. Two gilt-edged chances had fallen to their forward Jasheel, who first headed wide from close range in the 65th minute before firing straight at goalkeeper Jaimy Joy after getting inside the box.

The players of University College, Thiruvananthapuram, celebrate after their penalty shootout win against Baselius College, Kottayam, in the TNIE GOAL 2018 all-Kerala inter-collegiate football tournament at Maharaja’s College Stadium, Kochi on Tuesday | MELTON ANTONY

The penalty shootout was enforced after both teams failed to break the deadlock and the TNIE GOAL 2014 champions’ fate was sealed when their first two penalty takers failed to hit the target. As Jaimy saved the fourth kick from Kamaluddin, it was celebration time for the St Thomas players.It was another penalty shootout and another upset in the final pre-quarterfinal as University College, Thiruvananthapuram, defeated Baselius College, Kottayam, 4-2 in the tie-breaker. Both sides had played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in regulation time.

The MG University champions were stunned in the 28th minute when Varghese C planted a 35-yard free-kick to give the Thiruvananthapuram side a one-goal lead. The Baselius defence looked shaken in the early stages and University College could have doubled their lead.But it was their goalkeeper who was at fault when Baselius found the equaliser in the 37th minute. Jestin George’s cross had looped dangerously towards the goal and ‘keeper Hajmal S got to the ball, but palmed it only as far as Haris Rehman, who did the easy job of tapping it in.

The teams went into the break with the scores level, but Haris found his second seven minutes into the second period to give his team a slender lead. Baselius were down to 10 men after Abhijtih K was sent off in the 77th minute, and paid the price when Anwar Sha levelled five minutes from the final whistle.The quarterfinal fixtures of TNIE GOAL 2018 will begin on Wednesday with MA College, Kothamangalam, facing last year’s runners-up Mar Dionysius College, Pazhanji. In the second last-eight tie of the day, St Thomas will take on University College, Thiruvananthapuram.