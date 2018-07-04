Home Cities Kochi

Fundamental rights are under danger in BJP-NDA govt: Congress leader A K Antony

The media which fights for justice and takes a stand against atrocities should bring out this fact before the public, said the Congress leader in  C P Mammu Endowment Award ceremony in Kochi.

Published: 04th July 2018 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2018 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Former Defence Minister A K Antony greets writer M K Sanu after presenting him with the C P Mammu Award in Kochi on Tuesday | Melton Antony

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Senior Congress leader A K Antony on Tuesday said the  Constitution and fundamental rights are in danger under the BJP-NDA Government.

“The Centre is targeting the fundamental rights one by one claiming they are not needed. The Centre’s actions will trigger a mass agitation akin to the Freedom Struggle. The media which fights for justice and takes a stand against atrocities should bring out this fact before the public,” he told a meeting organised as part of the distribution of C P Mammu Endowment Award here on Tuesday.

Antony handed over the award to writer M K Sanu at the function.

Politicians losing credibility

The credibility of the political leaders in the county is fast eroding, Antony said. “This has become a threat to the democratic system,” he said while inaugurating the commemoration of former Speaker Alexander Parambithara here on Tuesday.

“Political leaders relying on the religious leaders and the rich for their acceptance in the public has also spawned a dangerous situation,” he said. Mayor Soumini Jain and others attended.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Senior Congress leader A K Antony BJP-NDA Fundamental rights

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp