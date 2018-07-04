Fundamental rights are under danger in BJP-NDA govt: Congress leader A K Antony

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Senior Congress leader A K Antony on Tuesday said the Constitution and fundamental rights are in danger under the BJP-NDA Government.

“The Centre is targeting the fundamental rights one by one claiming they are not needed. The Centre’s actions will trigger a mass agitation akin to the Freedom Struggle. The media which fights for justice and takes a stand against atrocities should bring out this fact before the public,” he told a meeting organised as part of the distribution of C P Mammu Endowment Award here on Tuesday.

Antony handed over the award to writer M K Sanu at the function.

Politicians losing credibility

The credibility of the political leaders in the county is fast eroding, Antony said. “This has become a threat to the democratic system,” he said while inaugurating the commemoration of former Speaker Alexander Parambithara here on Tuesday.

“Political leaders relying on the religious leaders and the rich for their acceptance in the public has also spawned a dangerous situation,” he said. Mayor Soumini Jain and others attended.