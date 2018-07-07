Home Cities Kochi

Ardram Mission scheme: 40 govt clinics to be converted to family health centres

Once they are turned into family health centres, they will function all through the week. From Monday to Saturday, the OP department will function from 9 am to 6 pm.

KOCHI:  In an attempt to reduce patient overcrowding at the district hospital and the medical college, the government is planning to convert 40 health centres in the district into family health centres (FHCs). The conversion would be held as per the Ardram Mission scheme. 

The government hopes family health centres would bring expert health care facility to the grassroot level. 
Primary and community health centres at Neryamangalam, Edappally, Pothanikad, Manjalloor, Valakom, Chittattukara, Koonammavu, Ayyampilly, Mulavukad, Kakkanad, Keezhmad, Rayamangalam, Arakunnam, Panangad, Nettur, Pindimana, Kadavoor, Thuravoor, Binanipuram, Eloor, Kumarapuram, Thiruvaniyoor, Udayamperur, Munambam, Edavanakkad, Alangad, Choornikkara, Edathala, Thiruvankulam, Mudakkuzha, Okkal, Parakkadavu, Ayyampuzha, Cheruvattur, Kottapady, Punnekad, Kandakadavu, Avoli and Malayattoor would be converted into family health care centres.

Once they are turned into family health centres, they will function all through the week. From Monday to Saturday, the OP department will function from 9 am to 6 pm. On Sunday, it will function from 9 am to 1:30 pm. All minor diseases will be treated. While patients will be given the necessary preliminary treatment, they would be referred to the general hospital or MCH for advance treatments.
The lab facility will be available from 8 am to 6 pm.

