Migrant victims face language-barrier while giving statements; to be addressed: Sandhya Rani, special prosecutor

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The near impossible task faced by Sandhya Rani, special prosecutor, Additional Sessions Court (Atrocities and Sexual Offences against Women and Children) recently while trying to record the statement of a 10-year-old Assamese girl - raped by a businessman at Perumbavoor - has underscored the need for government-approved language translators.

Since the child and her mother were conversant in Assamese alone, Rani had to avail the help of a translator for recording the statements.

According to the prosecutor, this was not a solitary instance. “Following the rise in the number of cases of sexual assault on migrant workers’ kids, addressing the issue of language barrier has taken on a greater urgency. The womenfolk and kids of the migrant workers, majority of whom hails from the country’s NorthEast speak only their local dialect. Despite the POCSO Act’s clarity on availing of a translator’s services in such cases, credibility is another major factor impeding the process,” said Rani.

If indeed the proposals of the District Child Protection Unit(DCPU) under the Women and Child Welfare Department takeoff - setting up an expert panel comprising translators, psychologist, interpreters and education counsellors to help the POCSO victims to give statements - the issue of language barrier while dealing with POCSO cases will prove a non-issue.

“The decision to constitute such a panel was taken in the wake of the growing number of cases mainly involving the children of migrant workers. Though there are translators and transcribers available for dealing with such situations, the lack of an expert panel has always been an issue. Hence, the department decided to constitute an expert panel which will have a person capable of translating Kannada, Tamil, Bengali, Assamese and Oriya. The selection process is now underway and we are pinning our hopes on setting up a panel within a month,” said Zaina, District Child Protection officer.

According to her the panel will work as a volunteer organisation to provide help to the migrant workers. “ The POSCO Act indeed has the provision to appoint such persons for helping out the victims. However, the panel will offer free service. Though there is a provision to provide an honorarium for each sitting, the government will take a call on this,” said the officer.

Additionally, the department has done away with a few of the criteria for the expert panel. “ Though we had plans to constitute such a panel, it elicited poor response. Since it clearly mentioned the qualification for each post the availability of qualified candidates also proved a major handicap. This time we did away with such criteria and consequently those having the necessary expertise can be included in the panel. Besides, there has been overwhelming support for this,” said an officer.

According to the statistics available with the police, around 900 POCSO cases were registered this year. Of these, Ernakulam accounted for 69 cases. Last year, the number of POCSO cases totalled 2,697.