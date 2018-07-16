Home Cities Kochi

Remembering pain on screen as Academician K B Selvamony’s 29-minute documentary ‘Memories of Trans’ to be screened at IDSFFK

Academician K B Selvamony’s 29-minute documentary ‘Memories of Trans’ will be screened at the 11th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala 

Published: 16th July 2018 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2018 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

K B Selvamony (right) during the shooting of ‘Memories of Trans’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Memories of Trans,’ a 29-minute documentary on the continuing struggle of the transgender community to gain acceptance in society, has made it to the 11th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK).

The documentary will be screened in the ‘Short Documentary Focus Section (Out of Competition Section) at the five-day IDSFFK which opens in Thiruvananthapuram the coming Friday. K B Selvamony, an assistant professor of Malayalam literature at the University College here, scripted and directed the documentary to express his solidarity with the community which, despite a welcome change in the mindset of the society, still has several hurdles to cross.

“It is true that society as a whole is more open to them today. But they still find it difficult to get a job in the private sector or to land a job that does justice to their qualification,” Selvamony said. “Within the institution of the family also, they continue to face difficulties in gaining acceptance.”

Several members of the transgender community have shared their experiences in ‘Memories of Trans.’ In recent years, the transgender community has won many small victories; many institutions have thrown open their doors to them, the state government announced a transgender policy, but the hurdles also abound. For instance, It is still hard for them to get proper medical care if they fall ill. They face discrimination in other public spaces, such as public toilets, offices or police stations where they are shunned or received with disdain.

‘Memories of Trans’ was released at the Kerala Sahitya Akademi last September. Selvamony, who hails from Sasthamkotta, has directed the documentaries ‘Chilar’ and ‘Purohitharude Veedu’ and written six books. Lesli has produced ‘Memories of Trans.’ Madhu has handled the camera. T K Sanitha has sung the songs and the music is by Harikrishna Murthy. Adarsh Adyah has done the editing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Film Festival of Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama terror attack: 40 CRPF jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir suicide bomb strike
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp