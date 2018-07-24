Ilanjipoo: A music video that celebrates love

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Set in the backdrop of the 90s, music video Ilanjipoo speaks about a person whose life starts and ends in the same house. It is a nostalgic love story about two individuals who love each other but are separated due to the death of one of them.

Concept, cinematography and the production is helmed by Shiju M Bhaskar. He says,“This is a nine-minute video shot in a small village background. The climax of the video is the highlight. It strikes a chord with the audience as the separated lovers meet in the end.”

This is Shiju’s first experimental music video scripted by him. He did his first independent movie in the Nepali language titled Bagmathy. He is probably the only Indian cinematographer who has done a movie in the Nepali language.

His first independent Malayalam movie was Suvarna Purushan starring Lena and Innocent. He has also done many ad films.

Launched last week, the video has already got more than 4,000 views. Director of the music video, Sugeesh has worked in many films as an associate director but this is his first independent work.

S Rameshan Nair who wrote songs for films like Aniyathipravu wrote the lyrics after a gap of five years. “The lyrics by veteran lyricist Rameshan Nair has helped to uphold the music video Ilanjipoo,” says Shiju. The music is sung by Manu Rameshan, son of Rameshan, who has also done songs for the movies like Ayaal Njanalla, Plus Two and for the popular album Mazha.

Editing is handled by Vishnu Venugopal, who has worked for movies like Popcorn, Survarnapurushan and a number of ad films. The rest of the crew includes Pradesh Jacob, Bibiya Kakkattu, Rafeeq, Aiswarya Dilip, Ethal Binoy, Vimal Viswanath and Sruthi Das.

Shiju who has done cinematography for many films wishes to make more music videos like Ilanjipoo.

He says, “This music video received good reviews and is still running. I was well appreciated for its concept.”