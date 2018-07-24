Home Cities Kochi

Ilanjipoo: A music video that celebrates love

It is a nostalgic love story about two individuals who love each other but are separated due to the death of one of them.

Published: 24th July 2018 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2018 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

A scene from the music video Ilanjipoo

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Set in the backdrop of the 90s, music video Ilanjipoo speaks about a person whose life starts and ends in the same house. It is a nostalgic love story about two individuals who love each other but are separated due to the death of one of them.

Concept, cinematography and the production is helmed by Shiju M Bhaskar. He says,“This is a nine-minute video shot in a small village background. The climax of the video is the highlight. It strikes a chord with the audience as the separated lovers meet in the end.”

This is Shiju’s first experimental music video scripted by him. He did his first independent movie in the Nepali language titled Bagmathy. He is probably the only Indian cinematographer who has done a movie in the Nepali language.

His first independent Malayalam movie was Suvarna Purushan starring Lena and Innocent. He has also done many ad films.

Launched last week, the video has already got more than 4,000 views. Director of the music video, Sugeesh has worked in many films as an associate director but this is his first independent work.

S Rameshan Nair who wrote songs for films like Aniyathipravu wrote the lyrics after a gap of five years. “The lyrics by veteran lyricist Rameshan Nair has helped to uphold the music video Ilanjipoo,” says  Shiju. The music is sung by Manu Rameshan, son of Rameshan, who has also done songs for the movies like Ayaal Njanalla, Plus Two and for the popular album Mazha.

Editing is handled by Vishnu Venugopal, who has worked for movies like Popcorn, Survarnapurushan and a number of ad films. The rest of the crew includes Pradesh Jacob, Bibiya Kakkattu, Rafeeq, Aiswarya Dilip, Ethal Binoy, Vimal Viswanath and Sruthi Das.

Shiju who has done cinematography for many films wishes to make more music videos like Ilanjipoo.
He says, “This music video received good reviews and is still running. I was well appreciated for its concept.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Love story Music video Ilanjipoo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp