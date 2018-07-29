Kaloor bus station shift delayed due to lack of building, corporation reluctance

Gopika IS By

Express News Service

KOCHI: While lack of space is touted to be a major reason for the buses stopping outside the Kaloor bus station, interestingly, most of the land around the bus stand belongs to the Corporation. The ownership stretches to the land where the Corporation-owned abattoir functions to the cancer detection centre.

The abattoir in the heart of the city has raised many objections from the people in Kaloor for various reasons over the period of time. However, the authorities had been reluctant to shift it elsewhere. Plans had been made to shift it to Brahmapuram. However, the absence of a building to shift the abattoir is delaying the process.

“The vehicles carrying animals to the abattoir go in through the stand. They create unnecessary traffic too. Apart from this, the municipality waste collecting truck is also parked inside the station. The waste from the abattoir, when it rains, adds to the already stinking bus stand. A thorough clean up and a redesign should do the trick,” said Anandan, a regular passenger, and Kaloor resident.

WATCH VIDEO | While Kochi is among the fastest growing cities in the country, its junctions are a nightmare for motorists, Express takes a look at the traffic mayhem at Kaloor Junction in the heart of the city.

“I have submitted a proposal which would make the bus stand more viable. Back then, DMRC had also expressed interest in the project which would entail demolishing all the Corporation buildings, including the slaughterhouse, and making a complex. The ground area would function as the bus stand and will have accommodation for more buses while the buildings will provide facilities from shops to cinemas. However, the fund for the project is huge and the Corporation alone can’t bear the burden which is slowing down the project,” said MG Aristotle, councilor, Kaloor South.

“We are looking at all possibilities to settle the problems in the Kaloor Bus Stand area and the proposal is also in the deliberation stage. We will also enlist the help and cooperation of KMRL,” said Mayor Soumini Jain.