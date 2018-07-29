Home Cities Kochi

Kaloor bus station shift delayed due to lack of building, corporation reluctance

The abattoir in the heart of the city has raised many objections from the people in Kaloor for various reasons over the period of time.

Published: 29th July 2018 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

Kaloor bus station in Kochi. ( Photo | Albin Mathew/ EPS)

By Gopika IS
Express News Service

KOCHI: While lack of space is touted to be a major reason for the buses stopping outside the Kaloor bus station, interestingly, most of the land around the bus stand belongs to the Corporation. The ownership stretches to the land where the Corporation-owned abattoir functions to the cancer detection centre.  

The abattoir in the heart of the city has raised many objections from the people in Kaloor for various reasons over the period of time. However, the authorities had been reluctant to shift it elsewhere. Plans had been made to shift it to Brahmapuram. However, the absence of a building to shift the abattoir is delaying the process.

“The vehicles carrying animals to the abattoir go in through the stand. They create unnecessary traffic too. Apart from this, the municipality waste collecting truck is also parked inside the station. The waste from the abattoir, when it rains, adds to the already stinking bus stand. A thorough clean up and a redesign should do the trick,” said Anandan, a regular passenger, and Kaloor resident.

WATCH VIDEO | While Kochi is among the fastest growing cities in the country, its junctions are a nightmare for motorists, Express takes a look at the traffic mayhem at Kaloor Junction in the heart of the city.

“I have submitted a proposal which would make the bus stand more viable. Back then, DMRC had also expressed interest in the project which would entail demolishing all the Corporation buildings, including the slaughterhouse, and making a complex. The ground area would function as the bus stand and will have accommodation for more buses while the buildings will provide facilities from shops to cinemas. However, the fund for the project is huge and the Corporation alone can’t bear the burden which is slowing down the project,” said MG Aristotle, councilor, Kaloor South.

“We are looking at all possibilities to settle the problems in the Kaloor Bus Stand area and the proposal is also in the deliberation stage. We will also enlist the help and cooperation of KMRL,” said Mayor Soumini Jain.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kaloor junction Kaloor metro Kochi traffic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century