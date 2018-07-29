Home Cities Kochi

Traffic chaos in Kochi's Kaloor Junction: Planned approach is the pressing need of the hour

If the poor traffic and the space-starved bus station are dealt with, Kaloor can be turned into a multimode transport hub, says an expert.

An aerial view of Kaloor private bus stand. The slaughter house and the shopping complex n the bus stand premises can be seen

By Gopika IS
Express News Service

KOCHI: If the poor traffic and the space-starved bus station are dealt with, Kaloor can be turned into a multimode transport hub, says an expert. He also offers a solution to the traffic chaos. When more space is provided to the bus station, the buses which currently stop outside will be able to go in. For that, the current structures on the station premises will have to be done away with. Architect S Gopakumar, chairman, Better Kochi Response Group, was talking about the chaotic traffic and the possible solutions.
“The presence of the Metro Station and the bus stand brings such an opportunity. A possible taxi and auto parking facility if added to that will make it a hub,” he said.

“When space is the need of the hour, the first thing that should go is the old bus stand complex. Either accommodation or compensation should be provided to the current occupants. Other corporation facilities like the abattoir, which consumes as much space and need not necessarily be in this place, can be removed. Then, there is the area where the cancer detection centre is situated which is underutilised with a small building and a lot of space left,” said Gopakumar.

“Idle parking also happens a lot which should not be condoned especially in a busy place like Kaloor. A separate facility should be given to park the vehicles. The prime purpose of the bus station is for the buses to go in, drop the people, get more passengers and leave. To ensure this happens rather smoothly, the new complex should be focussed more on the area that can be provided for buses,” he said.

Commercial centre

If a complex is in the planning stage, many things will have to be taken into consideration. “The building design and traffic management will need the help of experts. When it is turned into a commercial centre, it should be done on a small scale as vehicle parking would become an issue otherwise. The necessary shops or centres required for the passengers should do. Anything more can actually contribute to the traffic issues. The traffic plan has to change and the issue needs immediate attention,” said Gopakumar.

Ready to fund it but yet to be approached

“I am ready to fund it. I can contribute from the MLA fund standing within its limitations,” said Hibi Eden MLA. “If they are unable to come up with any viable projects, they should hand over the development of the area to some other agency. A revenue-generating initiative can’t be financed from the MLA fund. A bus terminal or similar facilities is possible. The lack of will from the part of the Corporation is the major reason for the current state. Its high time the duties were handed over to some other agency,” he said.

