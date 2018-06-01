Collector to interact with commuters

By Express News Service

KOCHI:District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla will interact with commuters at the Vyttila Mobility Hub as part of the Public Transport Day being observed in the city on the first Friday of every month. Safirulla will talk about switching to the public transport system.

Safirulla will travel to Vyttila and evaluate the traffic regulation adopted as part of the construction of the flyover there. Later, he will reach the Vyttila Mobility Hub and interact with commuters.He will distribute stickers promoting public transport.He will also travel in an SWTD boat from the Mobility Hub and alight at Chittethukara where he will hold a discussion with officers on improving the feeder service system in Kochi. He will then travel to the Collectorate in a private bus.