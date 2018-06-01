Finance panel visits Kochi Metro

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A team headed by Finance Commission chairman N K Singh on Thursday visited the Kochi Metro to take stock of the project’s operation and progress. The team travelled on the Metro between Edappally and Muttom stations. KMRL MD A P M Mohammed Hanish, who accompanied the team, explained the features of various stations, the operation and maintenance as well as expansion plans to Singh.

The team also assessed the functioning of Operation and Control Centre at Muttom. Later, the Finance Commission members asked the KMRL officers to fast-track plans for the project’s second phase. They instructed the KMRL to execute plans for mobilising alternative revenue.