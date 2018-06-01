KSRTC  bus stand’s deplorable state heightens public’s woes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even after the Kochi Metro’s entry which heralded a new dawn for the city by easing the woes of the travelling public here, the state-run KSRTC continues to remain a law unto itself. The KSRTC’s main bus station here is a veritable cesspool as the ‘powers be’ have chosen to look the other way despite the numerous complaints from passengers and employees.

Sorry spectacle

Several thousand people rely on the KSRTC buses daily and consequently the bus stand is thronged by a heavy crowd. The woman passengers bear the brunt due to the lack of clean rest rooms and absence of feeding rooms. As for the chairs provided to the commuters in the waiting area, nearly half of them are damaged and also covered with a cake of dust.

“With men, most of them won’t need a toilet as there is the open space. But with women, things are different. For the long-haul woman travellers, this creates an awful lot of trouble,” said Sajina Santhosh, a passenger.

The commuters have to battle the overpowering stench caused by the open defecation on the premises. During wet weather, matters will be much worse with the rain water inundating the station, carrying with it refuse including human waste. It leaves the hapless commuters marooned. In the absence of proper attention from the authorities concerned, the place will become a hub for disease-spreading vectors.

“Kochi will be in grave danger once the rain sets in as the officers couldn’t care less. Thousands of people arrive here at the station and during the night no one can bear the mosquito menace. Without adequate seating facility, we cannot even take rest,” said Ashokan K R, a KSRTC regular.

Travails of travellers

The halting of work on the new building project - for which Rs 2 crore was allocated from Ernakulam MLA Hibi Eden’s Fund - has come as a major blow to the KSRTC. “The relocation of the KSRTC main stand has become well nigh impossible as the Vigilance is enquiring into the building collapse. We are planning to effect a major change to the usual pattern,” said S K Suresh Kumar, Ernakulam Zonal Officer. While the ills dogging the public transporters remain, there has been a rise in the number of complaints from the travelling public against the KSRTC’s wanton ways. “The KSRTC does not have any proper system. There is no help desk here at the bus station. Sometimes there will not be any officers at the enquiry counter,” said Vinitha S, a passenger. The lack of manpower which plagues the KSRTC is a problem which needs to be addressed on an emergency basis. “According to the proposal made by KSRTC Managing Director Tomin Thachenkary, the present enquiry system will be revamped with a new set of officers. Owing to manpower shortage, conductors and drivers were appointed for the duty at the enquiry desk but they have now been deployed for field duty. New recruitments will be made as soon as possible which will resolve the issue,” said Suresh Kumar.