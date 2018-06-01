Police to get strict on the road to ensure safety of schoolchildren

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As schools reopen on Friday, the Kochi City Police have drawn up elaborate plans to ensure the safety and security of children, issued a notification asking parents, the public and the crew of the vehicles ferrying school children to follow the directives issued by it.

According to police officers, if a parent comes across buses, private taxis, autorickshaws and other school vehicles carrying students more than the stipulated numbers, they shouldn't send their wards in the vehicle. "They should immediately notify the police," said the officers.

If the parents find or receive any information regarding abuse or misbehaviour on the part of the crew of the buses or other vehicles transporting children, they are to immediately inform the police.Schools and parents should ensure the crew of the vehicles transporting the children don't have any criminal background. School authorities must ensure wthey have obtained a clearance certificate from the police department.

The police will be inspecting all the vehicles transporting children right from the first day of this academic year. Those operating vehicles running on LPG will have to ensure all the necessary MVD security guidelines are being followed.Vehicles transporting school children should not exceed the speed limit and if the public comes across any violation, they are to inform the police control room or the authorities concerned.

All private buses should stop at the respective bus stops and collect students. Parents should ensure their children follow the instructions given by the police officer posted in front of their schools and use zebra crossings to cross the roads.Meanwhile, the Ernakulam Rural Police too issued directives as part of ensuring the safety of school and college students. According to an officer, strict directives have been given to private bus operators and their crew to ensure the safety of school and college students while they travel in their vehicles.

Also, the shops functioning within 100 metres radius of an educational institution have been directed not to sell tobacco products and drugs. They have been asked to put up a board advertising a ban on such products. Strict action will also be taken against shops that help students by holding onto their mobile phones, recharging them or allow them to park their vehicles.School authorities have been directed to keep a complaint box and visitors diary, besides installing CCTV cameras on campus.

Ernakulam District (Rural) Police Chief Rahul R Nair said, in order to prevent accidents during the monsoon season, the police and the MVD need to be more alert. "During inspections, the personnel should check the condition of the tire, wiper, brake light, indicator and numberplate. Strict action should be taken against those who drive in an inebriated state, exceed the speed limit or drive carelessly," he directed. Authorities concerned also have been directed to remove advertisement boards, illegal parking and also trees hindering the smooth flow of traffic. Students facing any problem can approach the police station house officer or contact the SP on 9497996979.

The police will be inspecting all the vehicles transporting children right from the first day of this academic year.

Those operating vehicles running on LPG will have to ensure all the necessary MVD security guidelines are being followed.