Premature baby Ayaan begins a new innings today after surmounting battle for life

He was born 25 weeks premature and weighed just 500 gms at birth.

Published: 01st June 2018 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 07:02 AM

Ayaan at Ernakulam Press Club on Thursday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: He was born 25 weeks premature and weighed just 500 gms at birth. It was a challenge for the doctors at the Neonatology Department of  Lourdes Hospital here to ensure the baby, who was born with underdeveloped internal organs, survived the infections.  He had to be kept in the neonatal intensive care unit for around two months. After discharge from hospital, the mother and the child lived in a separate room and no one was allowed to enter the room to avoid passing on infection.

As Ayaan, who is three-and-a-half years-old now, prepares to head off to  school on Friday, it is a big moment for his parents Shihab and Sheeba, who had to spend the last three years in prayers and anguish. Shihab, an auto driver residing at North Paravur, has enrolled Ayaan as an LKG student at Puthiyakavu Government HSS in Vadakkekara.

Ayaan is the third child of Sheeba. She had undergone Caesarean section in the eighth month while carrying her first child. The second child had an intrauterine fetal death in the ninth month of pregnancy and she had to undergo another surgery. As the third pregnancy had complications, she was under constant observation of Lourdes Hospital gynaecology consultant Neena Thomas.

Sheeba was suffering from chronic hypertension, gestational diabetes, fibroids and uterine damage. When blood flow from the mother's body  to the foetus was affected the doctors decided to perform the Caesarean section to save the mother. As the baby, who was just 25 weeks-old, had breathing problems, it was admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Neonatology consultant Rojo Joy took special care to provide modern medical facilities, including the neonatal ventilator, incubator, Bubble CPAP, developmental supportive care and nutrition therapy till the child was able to bring the baby's respiratory system to normal level.Since Shihab is the family's sole bread winner, he couldn't bear the treatment costs and the hospital authorities, Roja and the nursing staff of the neonatal unit came to his aid giving concessions in treatment costs.

"Babies born premature are more likely to have problems with their eyesight, hearing and the functioning of the brain. But Ayaan doesn't have such problems and he is very healthy. He will have to undergo a surgery for hernia," said Rojo.

He weighed just 500 gms at birth and we kept him in a controlled, enclosed, uterine environment. By the time he was shifted from the NICU he had gained 1.3 kg. We were also able to save a baby, born to a woman from Kolencherry, which weighed  just 380 gms at the time of birth. He is now three-years-old. We have some of the best facilities in the city for neonatal care at Lourdes Hospital," he said
Hospital administrator Fr Shaiju Augustine Thoppil was also present on the occasion.

